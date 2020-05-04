This is Louisiana economic development: When times get tough, the formerly tough get out of town, and quite often they’ll be taking with them major amounts of taxpayer money.
The wave of layoffs associated with, or blamed on, the economic consequences of the coronavirus are substantial, hurting families and reflecting legitimate impacts felt by businesses as customers pull back.
But there is a special category of business that is tax-favored, and those are the companies targeted for lavish state subsidies in the name of economic development.
Some of the highest-profile names in Louisiana business were bought to come here, including General Electric Co., closing its St. Charles Avenue office and laying off all 100 employees there. When GE came to town, there was appropriate celebration of the coup; New Orleans would be diversifying from its traditional bases of tourism, and earlier that of oil and gas.
The good news for the workers is that the internationally known corporate giant will keep workers on the payroll through June.
What is less good news is that taxpayers subsidized the appearance of GE in New Orleans. Its arrival was greeted with hoopla by Gov. Bobby Jindal and Mayor Mitch Landrieu, among others.
Like everyone else, we want to see a diversified economy. But taxpayer checks in the name of economic development are little more than extortion by big companies. And Louisiana’s deeply flawed tax system takes money from poorer families via sales taxes and subsidizes, in reverse Robin Hood style, to write those checks.
Ironically, GE’s subsidies are not the biggest. That probably still goes to the influential oil and gas industry, where a new petrochemical plant will be granted some of the payroll benefits given GE, but also very costly exemptions from local property taxes.
On the other hand, a plant with several billions of dollars in pipes and tanks planted in the ground is rarely going to close and leave town. For a company in information technology, or a conglomerate like GE with divisions around the country and the world, the subsidies are more vulnerable to market shifts — especially collapses of the scale of that occasioned by coronavirus shutdowns.
The GE benefits, if only from the atmospherics of its having a Louisiana presence, were probably more valuable than, say, movie tax credits, where the state actually loses money on every gift to favored producers.
What surely should be the case is that after this coronavirus episode, the state and the nation should take a hard look at the taxpayer-funded rackets of corporate relocation. And Louisiana should instead invest in world-class higher education, which is what states like Texas and North Carolina have been doing for years.