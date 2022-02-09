With an election coming up, Americans saw a frankly political gesture toward a very underrepresented group coming from a candidate. And despite criticism about “affirmative action,” President Ronald Reagan followed through and kept his campaign promise to put the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
But what does U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy of Louisiana offer when President Joe Biden says he’ll follow through on his pledge to appoint a Black woman to the highest court in the land? A sexist and, in context, racist slur that is unbefitting a member of the United States Senate.
The Vanderbilt, University of Virginia and Oxford-educated senator is well-known for public remarks that make people wonder whether his constituents want a redneck brotha representing them in Washington.
He’s said in public that it is “inappropriate for a federal judge to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to advance an agenda that either his/her supporters can’t get by the voters.” That last might pass muster, although the reality is that it's code that Kennedy won’t vote for a Democratic nominee, even should Biden nominate a latter-day Mother Teresa.
But now, Kennedy was credibly quoted as saying, during a private luncheon of Republican senators, that he wants “a nominee who knows a law book from a J. Crew catalog.”
This is a remark recycled from his criticism of the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump: “Anyone who knows a law book from a J. Crew catalog does not take this charge seriously.”
And since we’re on the subject of Black professional women, who might be a well-known fan of J. Crew? A lawyer named Michelle Obama.
Our state struggles with very real problems of educational shortcomings, racial conflicts, hurricanes and God knows how many other issues. But when one of our senators makes his personal brand insults and jeers that give credence to the tarnishes on Louisiana’s brand, does that help anyone other than John N. Kennedy?
Maybe sexism and racism sell. But the peddler diminishes himself and his home state.