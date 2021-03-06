We don’t know if there is really a deadline for Congress to act on a new coronavirus relief bill. In theory, it’s the middle of this month, when unemployment benefits run out.
Considering how dysfunctional the United States Congress is these days, we would not be surprised if it leaves millions of Americans unemployed and totally out of money, while the honorable members squabble for party advantage at the Capitol.
One holdup: differing party views, based on slogans more than reality, about additional aid to state and local governments.
Critics of money for state and local governments are wrong, in part because of shallow debating points that ignore the realities of finances of city or parish agencies.
The notion of billions “unspent” from the earliest coronavirus bill in 2020 are erroneous. Policymakers including conservative analysts like the Manhattan Institute, or several of Louisiana’s Republican members of Congress, ought to indulge less in sloganeering — “billions under the couch cushions” — and more in the grimy detail of how budgets work in the real world.
A primer comes from two analysts in Governing magazine, Amanda Kass, of the Government Finance Research Center, and Philip Rocco, of Marquette University.
Members of Congress of both parties ought to make law based on data, not politics. In this case, data “collected and reported by the Treasury Department and the pandemic oversight commission not only lags actual spending, since it is reported only quarterly, but also is limited to costs incurred by state and local governments.”
Those “incurred costs” are “spending that has already taken place but, importantly, does not include future spending that is already planned or the full extent of spending needs.” The experts also say that there is some, perhaps inevitable, accounting confusion over what counts as incurred costs, and Treasury has moved the goalposts a couple of times.
There is no question, buoyed by government spending from the 2020 relief bills, that state and local revenues have held up better than anyone expected, but “revenues are only half of the equation,” Kass and Rocco write. “What's missing is a focus on the spending needs created and exacerbated by the pandemic that cannot be addressed even if revenues return to their pre-pandemic baseline.”
The spending by local schools, for example. Louisiana’s school officials have been criticized for not “spending” all the initial relief money. It’s not a case, as Kass and Rocco write, of just punching a button; schools have large ongoing and unanticipated expenses and will have to manage the federal money, rules and regs included, as best they can.
Further, the impact on local governments — as with the complete collapse of tourism spending in a travel Mecca like New Orleans — imposes very different costs and revenue losses compared to other places. That is why U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, has been an intelligent voice for adding additional local government aid to the new relief bill.
Maybe it’s complicated, but we pay members of Congress not to indulge in full-time politics but in actual policymaking. State and local aid are needed.