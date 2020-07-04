As public displays of old symbols get a fresh look during this time of racial reckoning, the thorniest question is where to draw the line.
If you believe that New Orleans rightly removed statues of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis that glorified a failed uprising against the United States to preserve the indefensible institution of slavery, then where does that leave Andrew Jackson? He was a slaveholder and the architect of the brutal Indian Removal Act, but his equestrian statue graces Jackson Square in commemoration of the American triumph over Britain in the Battle of New Orleans. And what of the visionary Founding Fathers, who formed our great nation but also failed to live up to their own professed ideals by owning slaves?
Some calls, though, are as clear as day. That Mississippi’s controversial state flag belongs in the dustbin of history is one of them.
It shouldn’t have taken our neighbors to the east this long to retire a banner literally designed to honor the Lost Cause. The image of the Confederate battle emblem, like the one that appears on Mississippi’s flag, shouldn’t fly over any American state, and certainly not one with the highest percentage of Black residents in the country and a history of violent pushback during the Civil Rights movement. But earlier attempts to remove it, including a failed statewide referendum and a renewed push after a White supremacist murdered nine Black churchgoers in Charleston, failed to change enough minds.
This time was different. A measure to remove the flag sailed through the Legislature in recent days, with the support of Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. It also creates a commission to propose a replacement, and the new design will go to a vote of the people in November.
This seismic shift didn’t happen in a vacuum. The legislative action came amid a widespread reexamination of the power of Confederate symbols to divide, demean and hurt.
It also followed an effective pressure campaign. from religious groups, civic organizations and regular people. NASCAR, which is popular in the South, led by example by banning the Confederate flag at its events, explaining that it “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.” The NCAA and SEC threatened to withhold championship events in the state as long as the flag remained. Businesses warned that it was a deterrent to outside investment.
As in New Orleans, elected representatives made the change through a peaceful, lawful public process.
“The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself,” Reeves said, “and it’s time to end it.”
It’s past time. A state’s flag should represent all its citizens, no matter their background. It should be a symbol of unity, not conflict, and certainly not supremacy of some over others.
We’re glad that, for the first time in our lifetimes, Mississippi’s soon will.