It’s ironic that in a hands-off, COVID-19 sort of world, the University of Louisiana system is feeding one program’s growing success by providing its students with more one-on-one contact.
Compete Louisiana, launched by the UL system in 2019, continues to draw interest among some of the 653,000 Louisianians who’ve earned some college credits but stopped short of a sheepskin. The Compete Louisiana program wants to draw those students back to local campuses, most of them through remote learning, to use their existing academic credits and regain footing on their former path toward a college degree.
There’s personal fulfillment in such individual pursuits but UL system Chancellor Jim Henderson sees a broader goal: Make Louisiana more marketable to investment by increasing the number of the state’s college graduates.
Some 2,600 Louisianians have filled out preliminary Compete Louisiana forms for information; 950 have been referred to at least one of the system’s nine universities for study; 730 applied for admission; 640 were admitted; 412 enrolled. How Compete Louisiana fares during its lean times — say, during a pandemic and after substantial hurricanes — suggests the program is here to stay: 375 Compete Louisiana students enrolled this challenging fall semester, despite difficulties beyond their control.
Here’s one ingredient that’s fostering the program’s success: participation of “coaches” who work with individual students by evaluating their transcripts, explaining available courses of study, deciphering higher education jargon and suggesting ways of securing financial assistance.
This cadre of coaches gives students this personal comfort in a 90,000-student university system — the benefit of human contact and understanding. For some prospective students, returning to school after years away might prove unnerving or even daunting. Coaches salve troubled souls of returning students who might be intimidated by new online processes, new academic standards or even by taking their first remote courses. Somewhere in the vast system, prospective students find in their coaches a friend and champion.
Here’s another ingredient for luring prospective students back to higher education and their program completion: affordable, predictable tuition. The UL system was wise enough to set a financing model — $275 per credit hour — with no hidden fees, a competitive rate. For the more-faint-of-heart, those who are unsure about handing college coursework after spending time away from school, there’s Compete LA Academy, a related core group of basic-level, general education courses that give would-be students a chance to dip their toes back into the academic pool at a rate of $150 a month.
In an interview with Forbes — word is getting out about Compete Louisiana — Henderson said he sees the program as an “intervention” to put Louisianians back on academic track with fewer barriers to enrollment. This intervention means opportunity: Seize it.