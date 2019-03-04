With a sound decision from District Attorney Keith Stutes, an Acadiana High School mother won’t be prosecuted because she posted a video of a fight on the school’s campus.
We think she is owed an apology from law enforcement.
Stutes, of the 15th Judicial District, declined to file charges against Maegan Adkins-Barras, 32. She was arrested for unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity. If this sounds like a dubious law, we believe it is, and one that should be reassessed by the Louisiana Legislature when it meets this spring.
Stutes said his office refused the charge because "the circumstances do not support the proof necessary to establish all of the elements of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt."
Adkins-Barras, 32, spent a night in jail after she posted a video to Facebook of a fight her son captured at Acadiana High in Lafayette.
The law she was charged with breaking appears to apply only to someone who was involved in the criminal activity that was the focus on the video. Her son was not; she was not.
The 2008 law appears to have been intended to restrict criminals, perhaps gang members, from glorifying their activities on social media.
At best, the Scott Police Department moved too hastily to arrest Adkins-Barras without reading the law. According to Stutes, "The spirit and the letter of the offense require the person to be charged to be either a principal or accessory to the crime contained in the images obtained by an image recording device."
"Thank you for all the support and well wishes," Adkins-Barras said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the work of my attorneys and the cooperation of the district attorney's office in their decision to refuse the charges."
The Feb. 19 fight between two students at Acadiana High resulted in one student being taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The students have not been identified because of their ages, but both were recommended for expulsion and are facing criminal charges, according to police and the Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Donald Aguillard.
An Acadiana High school resource officer contacted Adkins-Barras when he learned of the video’s existence and arrested the mom even after she removed the video from Facebook, according to the arrest affidavit.
How was this a reasonable exercise of police discretion? Was the school leadership embarrassed? Was an arrest justified? This should have been dealt with by the school, with the students involved, not police action against third parties.