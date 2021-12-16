A series of deadly tornadoes whipped through six states, killing scores of people, injuring many others a few days ago.
At least 90 people died as tornadoes pounded Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. About 80 died in Kentucky. Homes and businesses were destroyed and damaged.
Louisiana has had more than enough tornado experiences, though the state is more prone to hurricanes. Most recently, in 2019, the Ruston area was surprised by a tornado that caused deaths, injuries and tremendous damage. Another tornado hit in Lake Charles last year.
Thankfully, the federal government stepped in to help the recovery, just as most of us expect when one of our nation’s communities suffers such damage.
Unfortunately, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has consistently opposed using federal resources to help communities savaged by storms. In 2017, after Louisiana, Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico needed our elected leaders in Washington, D.C. to approve a $36.5 billion disaster relief bill to help with the aftermath of hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey, as well as California wildfires, Paul opposed the measure. He argued that some people want to “have great compassion with someone else’s money.”
Now that Kentucky is the state with the most damage, Paul has had a change of heart, at least for the moment. Kentucky’s governor sought federal assistance for the devastation his state has experienced. Paul supports the request for aid he normally opposes.
It’s sad when an elected official wants to help himself and his own constituents and doesn’t want to help others. It’s deeply disappointing, too.
We support appropriate levels of federal aid for Kentucky and the other states harmed by the storms. Our state has received help when we needed it. We want to help others in their time of need.