Imagine what Attorney General Jeff Landry would say if a bunch of blue states asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the results of a Louisiana election won by a Republican. And imagine how loudly he’d say it.
Landry, of course, would shout his objection to such an affront from the rooftops — and he’d be right.
But with the shoe on the other foot, he’s doing the exact opposite; Landry has signed Louisiana up to support a sham lawsuit out of Texas that seeks to overturn the voters’ will in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan, all swing states where President-elect Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump.
This was entirely predictable. The suit by Texas A.G. Ken Paxton, which has won formal support from 17 other GOP attorneys general and a request to intervene from Louisiana and five other states (in a filing so amateurish that the state’s name is misspelled) is just the sort of grand partisan gesture that Landry loves — even if it’s based on arguments that are even more tenuous than his past ill-advised legal crusades. In effect, the Republican lawyers are out to disenfranchise millions of voters based only on vague, trumped-up innuendo about the possibility of fraud.
Landry ridiculously claims that he’s “fighting for election integrity.” Pennsylvania’s written response to the suit calls it a “seditious abuse of the judicial process,” which is more like it.
Landry’s not the only Louisiana politician who’s in on this. U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Bossier, who frequently refers to himself as a constitutional law attorney, emailed every other House Republican asking them to back the suit (Louisianans Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins and Ralph Abraham did) and noting that Trump is "anxiously awaiting the final list.”
Which is entirely the point of this offensive exercise: to give aid and comfort to — or to avoid the wrath of — a president who refuses to admit that he lost fair and square.
Thankfully, governors and election officials from both parties in the targeted states have affirmed that to be the case, after checking and checking again. So have a slew of judges — Democrats, Republicans, and, yes, Trump appointees. To date, the U.S. Supreme Court has shown no sign of succumbing to the president’s public lobbying. And a few high-profile Republicans have started to raise questions, including one of the Paxton’s predecessors in the A.G.’s office, Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
Yet way too many are echoing praise for the suit from Georgia’s senators, both of whom face runoff elections in January and don’t want to alienate Trump’s supporters, even though that state’s Republican A.G. called it “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.”
The high court will presumably agree, but that doesn’t mean there’s no harm to this continued drumbeat that Trump was somehow cheated. The rhetoric itself is corrosive, to democracy and public trust. And it undermines the very rule of law that Landry and his peers are sworn to uphold.