In one way, Livingston Parish is an extraordinary case: Not only has there been explosive growth in the suburban area of Baton Rouge, bringing with it some urban ills, but there was one of the most dramatic rain events in America in recent years during August 2016.
That flood devastated Denham Springs and other parts of the parish and its neighbors in the Amite River basin.
But there surely are other and deeper reasons for the evidence of family dysfunction in Livingston. And if one wants to blame them on the extraordinary events like the flood, then there must also be an awareness that dangerous currents of social and medical ills throughout our society are also part of the problem.
The one big warning sign: The number of children entering foster care has nearly doubled over the past four years to the highest per capita rate of any parish in the state.
It is the statistical sign of all too visible problems, as family court sessions drag late into the evenings. Services for drug addiction, mental health and parenting are falling woefully short. And the same people who were once foster children are cycling back through, now at risk of losing their own kids to the state.
Judges tell stories of a fifth-grader injected with methamphetamine and needles found in a child's playpen.
These issues, obviously, are not unique to Livingston Parish and dramatic disruptions of the 2016 floods had impacts there undoubtedly made things worse.
Still, it’s a worry that our state, including in a prosperous suburban setting like much of Livingston, is not coping with the family-related problems that can disrupt young lives, leading to far-reaching bad consequences over many years.
Appropriately, state officials have convened a working group to deal with the increases in foster care. Cases may begin when a worker from the Department of Children and Family Services is alerted to abuse or neglect by law enforcement, or after a report is made at school, where some children show up hungry and unwashed. Recently, many come directly from the hospital if they test positive for drugs.
And where do they go? Just half of the 378 children who are in care in Livingston Parish stay with families there, according to DCFS. There aren’t enough slots.
Over all, Louisiana has made some progress dealing with tough and emotional problems that land at the doorstep of DCFS and its colleagues in law enforcement and the courts. But Livingston has both urban and rural problems with drug abuse.
Most of the cases relate back to untreated mental illness and drugs, especially meth and opioids. A survey of cases from August shows the two most common factors were meth, which was involved in 47 percent of cases, and opioids, which were involved in 17 percent.
We commend the officials and volunteers trying to cope with this abrupt rise in what is essentially a breakdown in families — although foster families can and often do adopt. Louisiana has made progress on that front, too.
But the dramatic example of Livingston Parish is a warning of the impact of family dysfunction and the burdens that disruption can leave on a new generation.