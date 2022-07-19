The vandals who attacked an anti-abortion clinic and the self-appointed messenger of the law who pushed his way into a neighboring abortion clinic are signs of the times that we don’t like, and of which we cannot approve.
Maybe we’re far past the stage in this country where, as Rodney King plaintively said decades ago, we all ought to get along. But we need to try, even as abortion becomes a flashpoint for legal and cultural battles.
Baton Rouge has two clinics on opposite sides of the abortion struggle. We’ve seen mass protests like those of Operation Rescue in 1992 seeking to close the city’s clinic.
While the recent incidents may seem small beer compared to the shooting of abortion doctors and other tragic headlines of past years, neither puts the perpetrators in a good light.
The vandalism of the Women’s New Life Clinic is being investigated by Baton Rouge police.
And a staffer of the neighboring Delta Clinic, which performs abortions and other medical services, was accused of striking an anti-abortion activist with a stick and breaking his phone. In a video uploaded to TikTok, a man films himself as he attempts to enter the Delta Clinic before being told to leave by another employee. He can be heard saying that he's trying to deliver a letter to the clinic reminding it that the Louisiana Attorney General's Office said performing abortions in the state is a crime.
We urge people to leave delivery of messages from the attorney general, or any other official agency, to the professionals. In Louisiana, where civility is frayed just as it is in the rest of the nation, these acts of fanaticism are potentially dangerous and do not reflect well on whatever side of the dispute the perpetrator lands on.
The country has seen sharp divisions over abortion for many years. But are we really past the point of exercising common sense in pursuit of the cause?