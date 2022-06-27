Many Louisianans in need of education and skills training to land good jobs have access to a rare bargain in today’s troubled economy — public institution tuition and fees that haven’t increased for seven consecutive years for two-year programs.
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System, which operates 12 colleges around the state, is celebrating action its board made in recent weeks to keep tuition flat in 2022-23 for students depending upon the system. Students at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette are among those getting this bargain.
The cost freeze comes by way of the System Board of Supervisors, which reaffirmed its “commitment to tuition affordability, access to academic and workforce training.”
The board’s action maintains the system’s 2021-2022 tuition and fees schedule for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Deborah Tabchouri, director of enrollment management at SLCC, said: “$2,102.52 — that rolls off the tongue.” That’s the semester tuition and fees charge for students for the seventh straight year.
She said that means most students fully eligible for Federal Pell Grants of $6,895 will be able to cover tuition, fees and books without incurring more student loan debt.
Tabchouri said living at home and landing grants make the cost of attending a two-year college substantially lower than attending the first two years of college at pricier state universities. She said students who earn their two-year degrees have an enhanced chance of graduation from a four-year college.
Quinton Taylor, LCTCS spokesman, said, “If we keep tuition flat, there are more opportunities for people to access the training we have. If you grow enrollment, you serve more students at the same rate and bottom line, you serve students by keeping your price flat and the cost affordable for students.”
Alas, growing enrollment has been tough in recent years, as COVID has wreaked havoc with students' lives.
But this year, as they have in six years before it, they caught another tuition and fees break. Good for them, and good for their job prospects in the future.