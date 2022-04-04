It isn’t every day that a Louisiana company fetches more than $5 billion, so the sale of Lafayette-based LHC Group to United Health Group, the nation’s largest insurer, should open some eyes.
One lesson is that hard work and a good business model can build a successful company wherever you get your start.
Keith and Ginger Myers founded LHC in 1994 in St. Landry Parish when the couple volunteered to help local senior citizens who could no longer care for themselves.
They built a company that has 30,000 employees and 964 locations in 37 states and provides 12 million annual in-home care visits. LHC group had $2.2 billion in revenue last year.
A second lesson is that the model of caregiving is changing away from institutions like nursing homes and toward home services, which is what many elderly and disabled people prefer.
That trend is well understood on Wall Street, but not so much appreciated at the end of N. Fourth Street in Baton Rouge, where legislators and governors have tilted the formulas for health care reimbursement toward nursing homes.
Nationally, the share of Medicaid money going to home health care is 46%. But in Louisiana, the share is only 22%. And the numbers are going in opposite directions, with home health care’s share of the pie growing nationwide but shrinking here.
Legislators and governors come and go, but the clout and cash of the nursing home industry are a permanent fixture in Baton Rouge.
A generation ago in St. Landry Parish, the Myers understood that the delivery of health care was changing. Perhaps some day, word will get to Baton Rouge.