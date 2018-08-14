Every day, citizens of Louisiana depend on the good judgment and discipline of state troopers to keep them safe.
A handful of them demonstrated neither when they took a side trip to Las Vegas on their way to a business conference two years ago, leaving taxpayers with at least $13,000 in unnecessary expenses.
Now, thanks to a state board that’s sharply reduced disciplinary measures against the offenders, they’re getting off with a slap on the wrist. Little wonder that people are so cynical about government these days.
The Vegas fiasco was one of several scandals plaguing the leadership of former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson, who retired under fire last year. His successor, Col. Kevin Reeves, demoted and permanently reduced the pay of two high-ranking troopers on the trip, Rodney Hyatt and Derrell Williams, and issued letters of reprimand and caution to two other troopers, Thurman D. Miller and Alexandr Nezgodinsky.
But the State Police Commission, which acts as a civil service board for the state police, watered down Reeves’ discipline so that it’s essentially meaningless. Williams and Hyatt were restored to their earlier rank, and the board overturned Miller’s letter of reprimand.
The State Police Commission sided with troopers who said that Edmonson knew about the trip and approved of it. Edmonson has denied giving his blessing, although the evidence suggests otherwise.
But an officer of the law shouldn’t knowingly take a vacation on the taxpayers’ dime, regardless of what the boss thinks. Reeves had it right when he argued that if troopers believe an order to be “unlawful, unethical or immoral, they have an obligation not to follow that order.”
That kind of individual discretion is critical for members of Louisiana’s most elite law enforcement agency. In failing to support Reeves, the State Police Commission has sent a message to troopers tempted to do wrong: Thumb your nose at the public trust, and we’ll have your back.
Edmonson, who testified at the commission hearing on the issue, gave credit to the troopers for repaying some of the cost of the side trip. But there’s no honor in doing the right thing only after you’re caught. If the Vegas trip hadn’t been exposed by an Advocate story, it’s almost certain that taxpayers would still be on the hook.
Meanwhile, restoring public trust in LSP will be hard. Thanks to the State Police Commission’s intransigent defense of the status quo, that job is now even harder.