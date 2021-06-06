After 80 years, the phrase used by President Franklin D. Roosevelt still lives. After the Imperial Japanese Navy bombed Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941, a date that will live in infamy.
Indeed it did, and it ushered the United States into a great world war for freedom from tyranny. It led directly to many memorable dates that should be cherished all the more as the generation of heroes who accomplished great feats fades from the scene.
One of those days just past was the June 1942 battle at Midway Island, where Japanese aircraft carriers which had attacked Pearl Harbor were sunk by the U.S. Navy. And there was on June 6, this day in 1944, the great Allied armada and armies that stormed occupied Europe on the beaches of Normandy.
Americans, and lovers of liberty across the world, cannot forget the sacrifices of those days.
After so many decades, there is a greater burden for historical memory. In Louisiana, we are fortunate to have the National WWII Museum, a brilliant commemoration of the vast conflict that reshaped the modern world.
That veterans of those great achievements are still alive is a blessing. With the passage of time they are inevitably fewer, but for that reason should be more honored and cherished.