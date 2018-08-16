During his address to the Baton Rouge Rotary earlier this month, LSU football coach Ed Orgeron boasted that he had hired more analysts to review film of the Tigers’ rivals. Just to keep up with other coaches, like the guy in Tuscaloosa, Orgeron said, required 10 analysts breaking down game film. He used to employ five.

This week, Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III spoke to the Rotary about fighting crime. More and more, he said, law enforcement strategies rely on data. He harked back to Orgeron’s appearance and noted that while LSU football has 10 people watching film, the DA’s office has “one or two” crime data analysts.

That says something about Louisiana’s priorities. Fighting Nick Saban is important, but fighting crime needs to be the real priority.