Advocate staff photo by ELIOT KAMENITZ--Ken Weatherup, left, and Dan Gunther pay homage to fitness guru Richard Simmons during the Southern Decadence Parade, part of the Southern Decadence Labor Day Weekend celebration, in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Aug. 31, 2014. The annual celebration has been going on since a small beginning in 1972 with exception of 2005 when Katrina hit. The event which began last Wednesday and ends Monday featured music events, parades, parties and other venues.