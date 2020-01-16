The Cause for Canonization initiated in Lafayette on Saturday places that century-old Catholic diocese in new territory.
It marks the first time the Diocese of Lafayette has offered any local candidates for sainthood.
One candidate, Charlene Richard of Acadia Parish, might become the youngest saint — she was 12 when she died of acute leukemia in 1959 — should her candidacy gain final approval at the Vatican.
Another, the Rev. J. Verbis Lafleur of Opelousas, might become earn sainthood by way of “offer of the life,” a route approved in 2017 by Pope Francis. Lafleur, an Army chaplain and prisoner of war in World War II, died in 1944 off the coast of the Philippines when the POW ship on which he was being transported was sunk. The Rev. Luis Fernando Escalante, JCD, the postulator from Rome who is guiding the local process, suggests that Lafleur might be the first to gain sainthood by way of this avenue.
The final, lesser-known candidate, Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue, a beloved teacher and advocate for the Sacred Heart of Jesus from Arnaudville, lived a simple, pious life of penance, teaching and evangelization in that rural, St. Martin community before he died in 1977 at 89.
All three candidates made profound impacts in their communities and in the spiritual lives of others. Proponents for all three have been impassioned and tireless in their efforts to keep vibrant the memories of these special individuals.
Bishop Douglas Deshotel, a native of Basile, said he grew up well aware of Charlene Richard, “The Little Cajun Saint,” who accepted the fate her illness imposed on her and who prayed fervently in her last days for the good of others.
He knew, too, of Lafleur, whose brave actions tending to the wounded and dying under Japanese attack and during Japanese captivity were acknowledged with a Distinguished Service Cross, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He said a standing organization that touts the saintly life of Pelafigue taught him about that beloved man. He said he knew shortly after arriving here as bishop more than three years ago that these local people deserved consideration for sainthood.
Saturday’s ceremony marks the start, not the conclusion, of an arduous process. The diocese, archdiocese, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, canon lawyers and the Vatican all hold key roles in considering candidates for sainthood. So do those local people who have kept alive memories of the three candidates.
There’s excitement aplenty surrounding these candidacies, and for good cause.