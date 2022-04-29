After too many stops, starts and disappointments, we're thrilled to welcome the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival back to the Fair Grounds.
It’s been a long time coming, to borrow a lyric from the classic Sam Cooke tune that at least a few of the fest’s hundreds of musicians will surely cover.
Big events, and most of our lives, were literally shut down in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic first swept through the country. To no one’s surprise, that spring's fest was canceled.
Hopes were high for a return in 2021, but new surges caused that plan to be shelved. Jazz Fest leaders vowed that we wouldn’t have to wait another year, that they would figure out how to pull off a special fall fest. But that didn’t happen either; “exponential growth” of the virus in New Orleans and the region forced a third cancellation. In all, it's been a tough period for everyone who counts on the annual event to make a living, including musicians who book multiple gigs at the Fair Grounds and after-hours around town.
But now, for the first time since 2019, Jazz Fest is back, in all its larger-than-life glory.
When it started more than 50 years ago, the fest was a local, home-grown talent showcase in what is now Congo Square in Armstrong Park. There were a few hundred people and a small “staff” that kept things going. In its modern incarnation, hundreds of festival staff and volunteers greet some half-million music lovers from around the region and across the globe.
The event includes great local, regional and national entertainment acts, delicious food and gorgeous crafts. Though some of us have our favorite foods, stages and tents, there are no bad options.
Jazz Fest's return is just one more sign that, while the virus is still with us, life is returning to something like normal. And it's a reminder that “normal” can be pretty darn great.