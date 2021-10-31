Gov. John Bel Edwards has mostly kept Louisiana in the middle of the road when it comes to mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.
So it came as no surprise this week when the governor lifted his mask mandate, with cases and hospitalizations dropping dramatically since the delta variant surge over the summer.
The expiring mask mandate dates back to August, when Louisiana faced its fourth and worst surge of COVID-19, which overtaxed hospitals and forced them to crimp surgeries and other medical procedures.
At its peak, the fourth surge filled more than 3,000 hospital beds and was breaking records daily. Now, the hospital load is about one-tenth of that.
Critics of the COVID-19 restrictions note that state by state death rates from the pandemic do not correlate with mask mandates and shutdowns. Lockdown states like New York and New Jersey, where cases exploded early in the pandemic before full precautions were put in place, have higher overall death rates than some anti-restriction states like Florida and Texas.
But Louisiana had — and has — a high per capita death rate, so why take chances? Especially since mask mandates involve sacrifice and inconvenience but they are no more invasive than other restrictions we have come to accept, like emptying our pockets and taking off our shoes at airports or wearing seat belts.
Despite the governor’s order, there will still be places that mandate masks.
Schools that are allowing exposed students to attend classes will still have to comply with the mandates. LSU will continue to require masks. Medical facilities will require them.
By the time the governor lifted Louisiana’s mask mandate, most states had already shed theirs. And compliance had slipped, as declining infection rates made Louisianans less cautious.
This is not the first time we thought we were through with the coronavirus. Sensibly, Edwards didn't rule out reinstating the mask mandate again if COVID- 19 infections surge back in the future.
"The pandemic is not over," Edwards said. "We do not know what the future will bring."