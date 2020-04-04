If anyone deserves a big, raucous New Orleans jazz funeral, it’s Ellis Marsalis, the revered jazz pianist and educator and patriarch of a musical family with worldwide reach.
That will happen eventually, we’re sure. But for now, Louisianans will have to mourn Marsalis, who died Wednesday at 85 after being hospitalized for pneumonia and symptoms of the coronavirus, more quietly, not just as a legend but also as yet another friend, neighbor or loved one taken too soon during this awful time.
Marsalis was a “genius, a master, an innovator and a musical evangelist,” as former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial put it. He was also a working musician who played regular Friday gigs at Snug Harbor on Frenchmen Street until he retired in late December.
Above all, he was a teacher, not just to musically-inclined sons Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason, but to generations of aspiring musicians who studied at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, Xavier University and the University of New Orleans. His students included Harry Connick Jr., Terence Blanchard, Victor Goines and Donald Harrison.
“His example for all of us who were his students (a big extended family from everywhere) showed us to be patient and to want to learn and to respect teaching and thinking and to embrace the joy of seriousness,” Grammy-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis wrote in tribute to his father. “He taught us that you could be conscious and stand your ground with an opinion rooted ‘in something’ even if it was overwhelmingly unfashionable. And that if it mattered to someone, it mattered.”