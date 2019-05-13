Spring has come to south Louisiana, which means residents are spending more time outdoors enjoying the milder weather.
What they’re also noticing, as The Advocate’s recent letters to the editor make clear, is lots of litter.
Nileta Fruge of Lafayette wrote us not long ago to suggest a new national slogan — MABA, or Make America Beautiful Again. That thought came to mind when she cleaned up trash along the road near her home, a job necessitated by the loads of litter others had left behind.
“As I drive about, all I see piled along the roadsides, in the medians, on the corners, everywhere, is trash,” she lamented. “This can be prevented.”
Lafayette gas made progress with Project Front Yard, a volunteer beautification effort launched in 2014. Clearly, though, there's still work to be done
Carol Allen, of New Orleans, another letter writer, chimed in with a similar concern about litter. She’d recently gone out to savor a Sunday afternoon along the city’s lakefront — an experience marred by all the trash. Allen picked up some herself, depositing it in pubic receptacles that were far from full. Clearly, if folks wanted to properly dispose of their trash, there was room in the bins to do it. “It’s just that some people are careless, forgetful or don’t care,” she concluded.
And there’s the rub. We proclaim Louisiana a paradise on our license plates, but too many of us treat it like a sewer. Maybe progress will come when more people like Fruge and Allen get worried about it.