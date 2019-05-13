Volunteers Lindsey Brignac, left, and Regan Johnson with the Society of Louisiana Caring Professionals in Action trim cypress tree limbs during the group's first day of service, in which they worked with Project Front Yard to spread mulch and trim trees along the Garfield Street Greenway Friday, September 28, 2018, in Lafayette, La. Volunteers also collected litter in various areas, worked at the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity ReStore and taught Acadiana High School students about careers in accounting.