It wasn’t a pretty situation. In mid-September, day after day at a Shreveport high school students were getting into fights. Three consecutive days, there were multiple fights at Southwood High School. One led to 14 students being arrested. Another eight were arrested the next day. More than 20 students were jailed. Boys and girls were involved in the fights.
The school district superintendent said more steps would be taken, and the Caddo Parish sheriff begged parents to get involved. The Sunday after the fights, parents met to discuss the troubling situation.
Michael LaFitte and a few other dads stepped up, saying they would take responsibility. Soon, some dads were walking the school campus and hallways. The group grew to about 40. Shifts were scheduled. The newly formed Dads on Duty interacted with students and joked around. The fights ceased.
Quick success brought lots of media attention: "After the fights, there was a heavy police presence at the school and the kids told me they did not like that," Southwood High principal Dr. Kim H. Pendleton told "Good Morning America." "The dads are from the community. They care and they're committed to being present."
LaFitte has played point with getting things going and making sure dads were in place to keep the peace. The word got out. Local and national media covered the story. "CBS Evening News" aired a story and more than 50 million viewed it on social media. LaFitte called the attention “crazy.”
The dads have been recognized and touted by actor Will Smith, actress Drew Barrymore and Black Star Network executive Roland Martin, host of "Roland Martin Unfiltered." A few days ago, the dads were honored by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and the Shreveport City Council.
People gravitate to success. The Shreveport dads have been asked about what they’ve done and how it can be replicated in other schools and districts.
What LaFitte and the other dads are proving is that citizens, especially family, can make a big difference. What city officials, a school district, a school administration and law enforcement cannot do can be done — by a community people who care about children, both their own and other people’s kids.
These are dads who deserve support.