During the difficult recovery from Hurricane Katrina, a joke made the rounds about how Louisiana’s government was so inept, it couldn’t even figure out how to give away money.
Such were the inadequacies of the Road Home program, which was supposed to rebuild our houses and restore our economy.
In the end, more than 100,000 homeowners, victims chiefly of Katrina but also of Hurricane Rita, received rebuilding awards in amounts that sometimes seemed grasped out of thin air by bureaucrats hardly able to explain or understand the program’s Byzantine rules. Most took what they were offered, rebuilt as best they could and moved on.
But for a few thousand homeowners, the nightmare continues as we approach the 17th anniversary of the killer storm, which is still America’s costliest disaster.
They are being sued by their own government, which is seeking to recover some of the money it doled out.
The suits relate to a grant program at the tail end of the Road Home era, which offered residents $30,000 to elevate their homes to guard against future flooding.
Beginning in 2008, the state gave 32,000 homeowners elevation grants. By then, the failures of the Road Home program had become the stuff of legend, and the state was under pressure to push the remaining money out the door. Mississippi, also devastated by Katrina, had made quicker work of distributing its federal housing aid.
One problem was that the grants of $30,000 were wholly inadequate for the task of elevating a home, a complex engineering feat for which the cost would typically run into six figures. Some grant recipients managed to tap into other federal aid programs, and New Orleans today is dotted with elevated homes.
But many took the money anyhow and agreed to raise their homes within three years. Some say they were told by Road Home representatives that they could use the cash for other repairs. Indeed, in 2013 and 2015, the state changed rules to allow spending on repairs unrelated to elevation. But the hitch was that homeowners would have to show how they used the money, years after they had spent it. By then, few still had receipts.
Finally, in 2017 and under pressure from the federal government to recover the money, Louisiana began suing its own residents.
The state has sued about 3,500 people, roughly one in nine original elevation grant recipients.
A review of the lawsuits by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, along with the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica, shows many of the suits have targeted low-income neighborhoods — the latest of several ways in which the Road Home rules have disadvantaged poor homeowners.
The state is trying to claw back more than $100 million in the lawsuits, and so far it has recovered nearly 5% of that sum from 425 families, according to Pat Forbes, executive director of the Office of Community Development.
Forbes said the state will not be foreclosing on homes in its quest to recover the grant money.
But U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, says President Joe Biden and Gov. John Bel Edwards need to wipe the slate clean.
“These are not people that defrauded the government,” Carter said. “These are people that used the money to repair their homes. And they should not be put in a position where now those homes are being threatened.”
Louisianians were betrayed by their government 17 years ago, when leaky levees and lackluster planning left thousands stranded. A generous nation stepped up to help us get back on our feet.
The 3,500 elevation grant recipients now being targeted deserve that same giving spirit.