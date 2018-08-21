Some key federal support, though it doesn't involve full funding, is a big step toward a long-sought deepening of the Mississippi River.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has signed off on the plan to dredge the river another five feet to accommodate larger ships.
Maybe five feet doesn’t sound like much, but with the widening of the Panama Canal and increasing demand for the services of Louisiana’s major ports on the river, the economic benefits would be nearly $110 million per year, the Corps estimates.
That’s a tremendous boost to Louisiana’s status as a world center of trade. At an estimated cost of $238 million for the dredging, the project is “economically justified and environmentally sustainable,” a Corps official said.
However, it’s up to Congress to provide the funding for the project, and the state to put up roughly half the cost — a lot of money for the cash-strapped state budget.
We hope that it will nevertheless be a priority for our delegation in Congress to fund the project from the federal end and the governor and Legislature to make the state’s contribution.
Gov. John Bel Edwards gets it, praising the Corps announcement in a statement: “One in five jobs in Louisiana is tied to our ports, and this project will help to make our world-renowned port system even more competitive, while creating opportunities for manufacturers, growers and producers who rely on our ports up and down the entire Mississippi River.”
That is the definition of a good investment for the state and the nation.