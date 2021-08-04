A masked Gov. John Bel Edwards listens during remarks bya number of doctors at a press conference Monday, August 2, 2021 addressing Louisiana's COVID-19 response, at the Emergency Operations Center of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. As confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Louisiana, Edwards reinstituted an indoor mask mandate on Monday requiring residents to wear face coverings in schools, churches, businesses and any other public spaces.