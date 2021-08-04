Louisiana is lagging other states when it comes to vaccination rates and we’re leading with cases and hospitalizations by some measures. Far too many are unvaccinated, and they are the largest number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Too many are dying.
We could’ve avoided this sad state months ago if we followed the leadership of Gov. John Bel Edwards and set aside political differences to focus on the health of our state. Too many leaders pooh-poohed the governor’s efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus, even as the guidance — including that from former President Donald Trump's White House — was working.
Now, with the delta variant doing some serious damage, we’re faced with a fourth virus surge and a need to do more.
The governor responded appropriately Monday.
Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate for both unvaccinated and vaccinated people Monday. The governor hinted Friday that this might be coming, but he chose to be cautious and studied more data and talked with private and public health professionals during the weekend. We have the highest per capita COVID-19 increase of all 50 states. Effective Wednesday, the new mandate requires that masks or face coverings be worn in all indoor venues. That includes our businesses of all kinds: bars and restaurants; grocery stores and entertainment facilities; school classrooms, colleges and universities.
It’s no secret why we’re in this situation. We have one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates, and some of our parishes are far below the statewide vaccination rates. The delta variant is contagious and highly transmissible. It’s spreading from person to person, especially among the unvaccinated. Even the vaccinated are spreading it and some are getting sick, though not as sick as they would be if they were unvaccinated.
The vaccines are working, even for those who catch the virus and get sick. Vaccination keeps people out of hospitals with more manageable illnesses when they do get sick from the new variant.
It wasn’t even three months ago when the governor lifted a mask requirement, as it appeared vaccinations were helping. But that was before some important data and research about the delta variant emerged, and it was before it became clear that this fourth surge is booming with no sign of slowing down.
In an effort to get everyone — even those who don’t want to listen — to hear how bad things are, the governor asked, “Do you give a damn?” He answered his own question with “I hope you do.” It is a shame that even with such a bad public health emergency that some elected leaders are touting ways to avoid and ignore the mandate. That is foolishness.
We care. We appreciate and respect all lives. We are tired of seeing so much virus sickness, suffering and death. We ask you, too, to show you care. Get vaccinated if you haven’t been vaccinated already. If you’re unvaccinated, talk with your health care professionals and seek the information you need. Meanwhile, let’s follow the governor’s directive and mask up.