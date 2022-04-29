Voters in three area parishes are being asked to enact new taxes Saturday. The Times-Picayune makes the following recommendations:
Orleans Parish Early Childhood Millage: Yes
There can be no debate over the value of investing in early childhood education. The question is how to pay for it. Leaders in New Orleans, where some 8,400 kids from economically disadvantaged families are waiting for spots, propose a new millage to vastly increase capacity. The 5-mill, 20-year property tax would serve 1,000 children, and would leverage a state match that could double that number to 2,000. We think that's money well spent.
St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office Sales Tax: Yes
District Attorney Warren Montgomery concedes that his proposed 0.14% sales tax is not ideal. But after parish voters rejected several tax proposals to support the entire criminal justice system, he says it’s the best available method to stabilize his office, fund prosecutions and avoid expensive litigation against the parish. We agree that it’s the best of imperfect options.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Millage: Yes
Sheriff Joe Lopinto is asking voters to approve a new 10-year 7-mill property tax to fund law enforcement operations. Lopinto says it’s a matter of keeping the deputies who are responsible for the department’s success, particularly the parish’s comparatively low crime rate, on the job, and promises to use the proceeds to raise salaries by 15% to 20%. We think it’s smart for Lopinto to right-size the office’s pay structure.