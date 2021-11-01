In case some haven’t noticed, our state, nation and world includes a multitude of people who aren’t like us. We all fit in one group or another, and sometimes two or three. Our world includes men and women; Black, White, Hispanic, Asian and Native; Catholic, Jewish, Buddhist, Muslims — and gay and straight people.
More of us are getting along these days as we make a point of accepting and appreciating differences. Unfortunately, some people aren’t as accepting of others — and they make a big, nasty thing of it.
Gay hip-hop star Lil Nas X knows controversial Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz — aka Lil Boosie and aka Torrence Hatch Jr. — is homophobic. Lil Nas went on Instagram Live and joked that he was working on a song with Boosie, something that would not likely happen. Boosie’s known to say bad, mean things about gay people. Not only did Boosie respond, he went on an ugly, profane-laden homophobic social media tear when he suggested in a tweet that Lil Nas commit suicide.
That’s pretty ugly.
Fortunately, the uncalled for Saturday tweet, which went to 1.1 million followers, was deleted by Twitter for violating the platform’s standards.
Unfortunately, this type of behavior is far too common.
In Austin, Texas, a group of Anderson High School seniors pulled into the school parking lot one recent morning and found their individual senior parking spots had anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic slurs and symbols painted where they park. In North Carolina, there have been calls for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to resign based on Robinson calling homosexuality and transgenderism “filth.” A Chicago alderman was publicly rebuked for profane, threatening and misogynistic text messages.
When Louisiana’s legislators approved a controversial measure aimed at prohibiting transgender girls and women from participating on sports teams, Gov. John Bel Edwards saved us from being a national embarrassment by vetoing the bill. He called it “a solution in search of a problem” because we haven’t had such issues in our state. As he issued his veto, Edwards said “discrimination is not a Louisiana value.”
Edwards is right but some individuals in Louisiana have taken to it. Louisiana has seen a dismaying number of racist and anti-Semitic incidents over the years. Police mistreatment of minorities, though blessedly not the norm, helps infect the larger society with fear or hatred.
And so do reckless entertainers with large popular followings.
People like Boosie don’t help us when they use slurs and suggest ending lives.
Words may not hurt like sticks and stones, but they hurt. Sometimes they hurt the individuals who receive them. Sometimes they hurt those who hear or read them. Sometimes they hurt the communities to which belong those who are somehow different from the sender.
Though Lil Nas should have known better than to taunt someone like Boosie, it was wrong for Boosie to go so far as to suggest that someone die because of who they are. That’s not a good example for his million-plus followers. It’s not a good example for young people emulating someone whose music they enjoy.