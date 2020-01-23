Joan Benge, right, gets hugs from friends and family after her lawyers argue her case in front of the Louisiana Supreme Court on Royal Street Thursday, September 10 2008. Allegations that Judge Joan Benge threw a civil case in her court eight years ago are based on speculation and conclusions drawn from an incomplete analysis of that case, her attorneys told the state Supreme Court in an effort to save her job on the 24th Judicial District Court. Snagged in the FBI's 'Wrinkled Robe' investigation of corruption at the Jefferson Parish Courthouse, Benge appeared before the high court today to dispute the Judiciary Commission's charge that she awarded a judgment in a personal injury lawsuit for reasons other than the evidence in the November 2001 trial.