We’re confident we can speak for everyone in saying that we don’t want to face a storm like Hurricane Ida again.
Ida left a trail of death and damage that stretched from New Orleans to New York. The Category 4 storm was responsible for $75 billion in destruction, and 55 direct fatalities and 32 more indirect fatalities in the United States. The rainfall in Newark and New York City rivaled that in Louisiana.
We can’t promise that there will never be another storm like Ida, but now we can report there won’t be another storm named Ida.
The World Meteorological Organization committee that oversees names of tropical cyclones has retired the name, as they typically do for the most destructive storms. Ida now joins the likes of Katrina, Rita and Laura on the permanent sideline.
Ida was the 94th name to be retired since 1953, when the current system of naming storms was inaugurated. The replacement name is Imani.
The committee keeps lists of storm names in alphabetical order and rotates them every six years.
The 2022 season starts with Alex and ends with Walter. Hopefully, the Gulf won’t spin up another storm ferocious enough to have its name retired.