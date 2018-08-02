Five days after a weekend mass shooting in New Orleans that killed three people and injured seven others, residents of the city remain in shock and grief about what happened.
That anxiety and sadness is a good sign, suggesting that Saturday’s carnage hasn’t been blithely accepted as the new normal.
Resolve, not resignation, must be the order of the day as New Orleans grapples with a culture of violence touching many cities across America.
Americans far beyond the Crescent City took notice of Saturday’s tragedy, too. The shooting was widely covered in national media, as it should have been. Even so, that kind of negative publicity is especially challenging for a city that depends on tourism to drive its economy.
More important than what the world thinks of New Orleans, though, is what New Orleanians think of themselves. We share the feeling expressed by many residents that violence and bloodshed do not — and cannot — define a city celebrated around the globe for its resilience and generosity of spirit.
The city’s new mayor, LaToya Cantrell, affirmed that truth in her response to the shootings: "There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end."
Like her predecessor, Mitch Landrieu, Cantrell is confronting a crime problem complicated by staffing challenges in the police department. NOPD is still far short of its peak of 1,600 officers, a decline tied to a hiring freeze near the beginning of Landrieu’s term that the administration says was necessary to keep the city solvent.
Residents have demonstrated the strength and size of the city’s heart in their outpouring of sympathy for the innocent victims of Saturday’s shooting.
Police believe the target of Saturday’s shooting was Jeremiah “Zippa” Lee, an alleged associate of the 3NG gang. Two gunmen killed Lee, who had run into a crowd in an apparent attempt to elude his attackers. The gunmen also strafed the crowd with bullets, killing Taiesha Watkins, a 27-year-old Houstonian who worked at an orthopedic and spine hospital, and Kurshaw Jackson, a 38-year-old local concrete finisher. Seven other bystanders also suffered injuries.
The two suspects remain at large, and Crimestoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to criminal charges against the assailants. Crimestoppers can be reached at (5040 822-1111.
We’re confident that the collective menace of gang culture will be no match for the civic solidarity of law-abiding citizens who want justice in the wake of Saturday’s tragedy.
New Orleans Police Supt. Michael Harrison is counting on that, too. "This will be solved on community support," Harrison said. "This can't be on law enforcement alone."
Our hearts and prayers are with the victims of Saturday’s shooting. For their sake, such brutality shouldn’t go unpunished.