East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux talks about law enforcement responding to a shooting altercation between two patrons at Walmart on Burbank Drive Tuesday August 6, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. A bystander buying his child a lunchbox at Walmart Tuesday morning was injured in a shooting after an altercation between two patrons broke out, according to Gautreaux. Gautreaux said it was never an active shooter situation, but that investigators determined two Walmart patrons got into an altercation in the store, both pulling guns out on each other. One only fired his weapon, striking another patron who was not involved in the altercation.