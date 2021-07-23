There weren’t many masks on lawmakers’ faces Tuesday as they gathered once again, this time to try to override some high-profile vetoes by Gov. John Bel Edwards, against the backdrop of a new surge in coronavirus cases among the unvaccinated.
But one new precaution was put into place, supposedly out of deep concern over the newly resurgent pandemic: House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales restricted access for members of the press covering the unprecedented session.
Just two journalists at a time were allowed to use the press area on the floor that seats four, and that until last year accommodated eight. All others were prohibited from watching from a previously accessible area next to the House floor, and told to go to the balcony instead. Also either restricted or banned from the chamber’s first floor were camera crews, staff, guests and pages.
The new restrictions meant some of the journalists who chronicle the Legislature’s actions for the public had a harder time seeing and hearing what was happening and asking lawmakers questions. That meant less access, and less information available to the public that these lawmakers get paid by, and represent.
The speaker is a hypocrite invoking the pandemic: Many lawmakers flouted masking protocols from the beginning, spent their time and energy challenging Edwards’ sensible precautions, and pushed through controversial legislation while it was difficult for members of the public to show up to monitor proceedings.
Asked about the earlier restrictions before he issued the latest rules, the speaker admitted before the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday that he’s “never been a big press guy at all." He insisted, though, that restrictions were “nothing that’s targeted directly at press by themselves in any way shape or form.” Rather, he said, any rule changes were an attempt to “be safe.”
Given the lack of other health precautions, we have to wonder: Safe from what?