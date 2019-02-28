Sometimes in the smog of politics and tugged by self-interest, politicians take actions that they might look back on as among the worst mistakes of their careers.
So it could be with U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and four other Louisiana Republicans who put party over the Constitution in Tuesday’s vote over President Donald Trump’s declaration of a “national emergency.” Through the declaration, Trump wants to spend tax dollars `allocated by Congress for other purposes on a border wall with Mexico.
Can they really believe that the United States is in such a crisis on its borders — well, just one border, the Hispanic one to the south — that setting aside the power of Congress over public spending is necessary, and that a president should be treated as a king? Louisiana’s members of Congress have been assured by the White House that money for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control projects in the state won’t be affected by the executive order. But what about the next time this president — or a future one — decides to move around funds Congress has already allocated? Trump’s executive order is a terrible precedent, and Republicans may find it turned against them one day.
The majority of the chamber, including 13 Republicans, voted for a resolution to disapprove of the president’s declaration. That majority did the right thing. Louisiana House members, with the exception of Democrat Cedric Richmond of New Orleans, were in the wrong.
Illegal border crossings have been trending downward for years. By invoking national emergency powers, the president went too far. When Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress, the president’s request for a border wall was not passed into law. This was a wall candidate Trump repeatedly promised that Mexico would pay for. The president’s constitutional end-run is a case of pure pique on his part.
The House vote pointed to a basic reality of civics: Article I of the United States Constitution requires that no money be spent from the Treasury without the approval of Congress.
The House was envisioned by the founders of the nation to hold the power of the purse. The people’s House has that critical power by design.
We’ve come a long way from the time when giants created the world’s most durable republic. Congress as an institution is far from perfect. The presidency has grown more powerful. Ironically, it was Trump and his fellow Republicans, Donald Trump, who accused his predecessor of abusing his executive powers.
The remedy clearly isn’t disregarding the Constitution’s clear mandate.
Scalise, as Republican whip, should be among those first to safeguard the House’s institutional power against the designs of any president. One of Louisiana’s members is Mike Johnson from north Louisiana, who made his living suing governments over constitutional legal questions.
What would James Madison or Thomas Jefferson think of Louisiana’s delegation? Not much, we think, after this abdication of their responsibilities to a higher obligation than the politics of the day.