The stereotypical image of a college student is not only youth but often affluence, as the young collegian drives mom’s old Lexus or Cadillac to the parking lot of Mega State U.
Not really. Given the cost of tuition and fees these days, mom and pop likely sold the old car to help pay the bill, and while the stereotype persists, the reality of many campuses is much different.
The demographics are different too, given that many students are in their 20s and 30s and quite often balance classes and homework with jobs and childrearing. That’s especially true at community colleges across Louisiana, but is also the case at four-year schools.
As president of Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Jim Henderson experienced that epiphany when he thought that a food pantry for students otherwise skipping meals or going hungry would be a nice small project. It turned into a big one, and he was shocked at how necessary it was to the lives of his charges.
True, food insecurity is hardly limited to college campuses. Louisiana’s families face problems getting enough to eat, and particularly enough healthy food — the latter an important part of the definition of “food insecurity,” according to Candice Myers, an assistant professor at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
“It is really an issue of (both) quantity and quality,” she told the Press Club of Baton Rouge. Myers is leading continuing studies into the lives of the thousands suffering from diet deficiencies and obesity, the surprisingly often-linked plagues of Louisiana’s poorer families.
Gov. John Bel Edwards this year signed a bill by state Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, that encourages campuses not only to assess food insecurity among students but to go beyond food pantries. Freiberg said some students may be eligible for government assistance and not be aware of it, and the bill is to “make sure that they don’t fall through the cracks.”
A good thought, and one that reflects the realities of too many student lives.