Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser left a downtown crowd in New Iberia last week with a message too seldom heard these days among political people: He made a heartfelt pitch for genuine bipartisanship.
Nungesser, son of parents once steeped in Louisiana’s Republican Party hierarchy, spoke at the unveiling of an historical marker dedicated to former Gov. Kathleen Blanco from Iberia Parish, who died in 2019.
He recounted his early days as president of Plaquemines Parish, when he lamented to Blanco, a Democrat, soon after entering office in 2006 that his parish had been bypassed for some federal funding related to Hurricane Katrina. He recollected that, “No one would give us the time" on the matter. Plaquemines was too sparsely populated, he said, too inconsequential for other politicians to care.
Blanco, he said, did care. She insisted to him that no matter the politics, she would stand firm for Plaquemines to share fully in federal funding and flood protection. He said despite their party differences, she was always true to her word.
“I learned a lot from Kathleen Blanco,” he said, adding that Blanco, herself a former lieutenant governor, listened to everyone as she sifted through ideas, weighed them in light of state needs, then moved ahead. He said he tries to do the same.
“We could use a lot more of Kathleen Blanco,” Nungesser said.
Major political parties function best when they know when to cooperate as well as compete. Louisiana could use more of that in its public discourse and in governmental planning.