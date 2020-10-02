The Manship School of Mass Communication is one of the jewels of LSU, and while we support every program and every student on campus, we take a special interest in media training.
So we’ve been heartened over the past couple of years to see the school thriving under the leadership of Martin Johnson. Our newsrooms are loaded with Manship grads, and they have been cheering Johnson on.
Journalism enrollment was increasing, after years of disheartening declines. And students were getting jobs, even in a tough year. A 2020 Manship graduate joined our staff just last month.
So it was a shock to learn this week that Dean Johnson passed away at 50, just two years after he took over the school. He will be missed, but his legacy will be a generation of skilled and successful Manship graduates.