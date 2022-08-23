After the impact of Hurricane Rita in 2005, followed in subsequent years by national recession and recovery, Louisiana’s southwestern corner had seen a lot of dislocation.
But by the end of the 2010s, its economic base of petrochemical plants was enlarged by natural-gas export facilities, and tourism had rebounded from the 2008 recession, with droves of Texans coming to Louisiana's casinos and racetracks.
The region centered around Calcasieu Parish was featured in studies of economic growth as one of the top 10 smaller metropolitan areas in the nation. Then came Laura.
The brutal 2020 hurricane, one of the most powerful in U.S. history, was followed by Delta, which exacerbated the problems. A winter storm and floods followed in a long season of serial disasters.
In the aftermath, the area around Lake Charles found itself in the wrong top 10 list, as one of the biggest losers of population among counties in the United States.
It is a tribute to the resilience of the region's people that getting back on track is as far along as it is. Few communities can well endure no less than four federally declared disasters within 12 months' time, in addition to the pandemic.
While recovery still stumbles forward, and vitally needed federal assistance is coming too slowly due to Congress' failure to expedite community development money, boosters are looking toward the combination of large numbers of hospitality jobs and high-paying industrial construction jobs for liquefied natural gas exports. Restaurants and small businesses have struggled.
But there are signs of progress.
“When you look at LNG export volumes, we account for over 15% down in Cameron,” said Daniel Groft, director of the H.C. Drew Center for Business and Economic Analysis at McNeese State University. “We’re shipping a lot of LNG to Europe, we’re shipping to Asia, everywhere.”
“We are above where we were in terms of jobs prior to the storm; we’ve gained about 6,400 jobs,” Groft told the Lake Charles American Press. “We’re still not at pre-pandemic levels because we got hit really hard by the pandemic and really hard by the storms.”
All the latter is true, but the good news is that the mix of jobs that made the region successful is coming back. Another casino complex is under construction and LNG exports are more vital in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
The export of natural gas is a growth industry, as demonstrated in Europe's current needs. "Truly, they are gas-starved," said state Sen. Jeremy Stine, R-Lake Charles. "And that will continue to get worse unless we continue to export natural gas."
Add to that, though, traditional products of the region, like rice and other farm products exported from the Port of Lake Charles. That business can only improve as an out-of-date trade embargo with Cuba is one day eliminated, and as U.S. policy gradually unwinds today's trade wars with Asian countries eager to buy food and fiber.
The area, like the Florida Parishes in southeastern Louisiana, is also rich in timberland. Heavy losses of valuable stands of timber were caused by Laura's high winds, but those too will come back.
The Lake Charles area is important to Louisiana and, because of shipping from the Calcasieu River, it is part of an internationally connected network of ports and rail transportation in our state.
We look forward to a return of pre-storm prosperity to southwestern Louisiana.