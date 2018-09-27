If there are two cities in the world, not just the Gulf Coast, where the challenges of water management and climate change should be top priorities, it is New Orleans and Houston.
The devastation of both cities, from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017, endure in public memory. Katrina revealed the failure of the federally built levee system, and the impact of that hurricane on the Mississippi coast caused many deaths and underscored the vulnerability of coastal communities, as well as the incompetence of U.S. government reactions to events. Harvey flooded one of America’s largest cities and competed with Katrina in property damages, though blessedly not in loss of life.
The cities are now linked in a new national effort to improve cities’ response to catastrophic shocks like hurricanes and flooding.
In a new private-sector response to events in Houston, the city and national foundations are seeking to promote a resilience strategy — a set of initiatives to help the Texas city prepare for the next time.
Louisiana, and its hard-won expertise post-Katrina, is going to help provide guidance to the initiative, backed by the nonprofit 100 Resilient Cities and Houston city government.
Jeff Hebert, who developed New Orleans’ resilience strategy — praised by the Rockefeller Foundation and other national planners — will help lead the Houston effort from his new perch at the Baton Rouge-based Water Institute of the Gulf.
Shell Oil, long active in the energy business in the region, is funding Houston’s resilient city initiative.
A resilience strategy is not just one component, like planning for better drainage and building new canals. It is better seen, as in the 2015 New Orleans strategy, as combining those kinds of physical improvements with more comprehensive adjustments to the old way of doing things.
For Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the announcement means his city could be “more ready to deal with one-time obstacles, long-term challenges and a next Hurricane Harvey.”
It’s a tall order, in that much of the activity of the private and public sectors is based on traditional patterns of building structures and working in silos, whether in government or in business. A resilient city should not only be more technically advanced but also committed to build connections among parts of a community that don’t always talk to each other, or do so imperfectly.
This is a big effort because of Houston’s sheer size and importance to the national economy, but it is also a big step for the researchers from Louisiana universities and others around the world who work through the Water Institute to deal with coastal issues. The institute was founded by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to pull together research on coastal problems worldwide but also to apply that knowledge to Louisiana’s problems.
In both New Orleans and Houston, a long-term commitment to resilience planning and action is vital to responding to the increasing effects of sea-level rise, the warming of the oceans and those impacts on hurricanes and tropical storms.