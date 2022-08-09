In a single headline, a columnist captures the misconception that is threatening Louisiana’s way of life.
“We Will All End up Paying for Someone Else’s Beach House,” argues Francis Wilkinson, a columnist for Bloomberg writing in The New York Times, one of the nation’s most widely read newspapers.
He noted the vast costs of preservation of coastal areas abounding in ever-more expensive houses, often second homes on the beach.
“As sea level rises and storm surges grow more intense, beach towns on every coast of the United States will soon be sacrificing more real estate to Poseidon,” Wilkinson wrote, correctly — if we don’t do more to deal with what is a crisis.
Much of the piece was about the luxury homes that everyone is familiar with at resorts from Martha’s Vineyard to Key West off the East Coast to Pensacola on the Gulf of Mexico. Let's not even get to Malibu.
And there is the misconception that has colored many debates over the past few decades, national perceptions of coastal preservation as a matter of taxpayers’ dollars invested in the leisure classes, whether through expensive dredging projects or government-run and historically subsidized flood insurance.
Wilkinson cited studies showing some 7.5 million homes at “direct or indirect” threat from hurricanes and rising sea levels — both of which we are all too familiar with in Louisiana.
“With their beachfront estates under assault, our nation’s soggy millionaires will seek relief,” he predicted. “Which politicians, many of whom use their donors’ elegant summer homes as fund-raising venues, will deny them?”
Perhaps all too true, but we wince a bit down here as we see thousands of Louisiana’s homes and other modest structures left out of another discussion of coastline protection. The house of the working family that desperately needs affordable rates from the National Flood Insurance Program is all too often ignored in an abstract discussion of luxury living on the beachfront.