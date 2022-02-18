Louisianans know how to weather storms, both the literal and the figurative kind, and the COVID pandemic certainly qualifies as the latter. And so Carnival revelers in 2021 adapted, with house floats popping up across the region, and some parading organizers inviting people to get a drive-by fix from their cars.
It wasn’t the same. And while this year’s parading season, which launches in earnest this weekend all over Louisiana, won’t be entirely normal, it’s going to be a lot closer. That, in itself, is something to celebrate with all the joie de vivre we’ve been missing.
Still, Louisiana remains under a state of emergency, and New Orleans, an unwitting superspreader at Mardi Gras 2020, has kept precautionary COVID measures in place.
Thursday, a panel of medical experts joined The Times-Picayune | The Advocate to discuss how to balance safety with fun.
The good news is that outdoors beats indoors, they said, so attending a parade is lower risk than gathering inside. Better news is that booster shots are available, and for those who haven’t gotten theirs yet, this is the “perfect time ... because your immunity is going to be the highest,” said Julio Figueroa, an infectious disease specialist.
Pediatrician Stephen Hales, who doubles as the Rex organization’s historian, said it’s a good year to take a few steps back from the curb and focus on the parades' sights and sounds.
Temperance isn’t a word that we associate with the season, he acknowledged. But if it helps prevent yet another surge, maybe just this once.