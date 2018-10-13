Among the bad lists, one stands out for Louisiana's future: higher costs for college educations for tomorrow's workers and leaders.
Louisiana heads the list for the percentage increase in tuition and fees for four-year colleges, doubling since the national recession year of 10 years ago.
Heading that list in a new report on the impact of college costs is not good news.
The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities' national survey of recent research into college costs is rather dreary reading, as college education is one of the ladders of economic and social improvement for not only families and communities but also states and nations. When the stock markets crashed a decade ago, the pressure on state budgets everywhere in the nation led to cutbacks in higher education funding. Louisiana was not alone but was the most ready to shift costs to families, as the doubling of tuition indicated.
Louisiana started with generally lower tuition costs, so Arizona leads the states in the dollar amount of additional tuition costs. But Louisiana's poorer population is particularly hurt by high financial hurdles to access and completion of a college degree. Talking to reporters, CBPP analyst Michael Mitchell said that Pell Grants to fund lower-income students have increased to help bridge the gap. But, he added, "tuition is not the only cost to a student."
If there is good news in the report, it is that many states have tried to make up for the budget cuts and tuition increases since 2009, but — as in Louisiana — most states have at best managed to stabilize funding. Even with the 31 states who have increased support for colleges in recent years, "reinvestment has stalled," Mitchell said. "The rate of growth is a little less than it was in the past."
State aid is vital, and not just the popular tuition waiver programs like TOPS in Louisiana and HOPE scholarships in Georgia. In 2017, the CBPP report said, "tuition revenue exceeded state and local funding for higher education in 28 states. And in 15 states, tuition revenue constituted at least 60 percent of higher education revenue used for instructional purposes."
This shift should give more impetus to the call for a greater state role in supporting institutions. For one example, gaining a top research professor is not just a matter of raising faculty salaries but equipping a laboratory or other costs. Tuition is not the answer to those issues.
After a decade of budget cuts, state aid for LSU is now about the same as it was in 1991, President F. King Alexander said recently. Many other campuses can point to the same dolorous trends.
That's not good for the state's future.