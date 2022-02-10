Jeremy Stine’s entry to the Louisiana Senate this month buoyed the spirits of French language enthusiasts. Stine, a Calcasieu Parish Republican, won his seat in a special election in November.
The marketing director for family-owned Stine Lumber, Stine took the oath of office last Tuesday first in English, then, for about 66 seconds, in French, as he stood before Senate President Page Cortez and his colleagues.
Stine was not showing off but rather staying true to his mother’s family roots, which extend to Acadiana locales like Oberlin, Mamou and Chataignier. His mother enrolled him in French immersion programs in Calcasieu Parish schools, elementary through high school, to honor the family heritage. His grandparents spoke French with him and he majored in political science and French at LSU, even studying a year abroad in France.
Warren Perrin of Lafayette, the governor’s appointee to the Council on Development of French in Louisiana board, said CODOFIL executive director Peggy Feehan attended the swearing-in, the French portion which was aided by Canon Jean-Marie Moreau, Stine’s priest in Sulphur.
Perrin said it’s “pretty rare” for lawmakers to speak French, let alone to be sworn into office in French.
“It means a lot to the board,” Perrin said. “We’ve lost the old, hardcore supporters we used to have.” Nonetheless, Perrin, a lawyer and historian, said the French language remains protected in Louisiana.
The law from the 1974 Constitution says any document in French is as valid as in English, Perrin said. “We are officially bilingual.”
It’s good that Stine knows the law, better that he relishes the language and culture. Louisiana's French-speaking people need such fervent, faithful allies.