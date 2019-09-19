There are plenty of people who run their businesses and do good work on the side. Michael O. Smith has a different approach.
He incorporates that good work directly into his business, where he uses his perch as general manager of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans to help community groups gather, fundraise, and pursue their missions.
As the 2018 recipient of the Times-Picayune Loving Cup, which honors significant contributions in philanthropy, Smith casts himself as a man in the arena.
While accepting the honor at the Hyatt last week, Smith said that “I’m not the guy who writes the check; I’m the guy who does the work.”
That he does.
Smith oversaw the hotel’s $285 million renovation following Hurricane Katrina, bringing a dormant downtown landmark back to life. Since then, he’s welcomed a wide array of groups, helped organize their events, and encouraged big donors to kick in. One beneficiary is the United Negro College Fund’s Mayor’s Masked Ball, which has raised $10 million over the last six years.
Edgar Chase III, who sits on the board of the foundation named for his parents, Edgar L. “Dooky” Chase Jr. and Leah Chase, described Smith’s M.O. this way: “He likes seeing people aspire to do better than they could ever possibly aspire to. He likes to stir up inspiration and give you that can-do feeling. He would reach out to you and see that you’re a group on the move, and he would use you or your group to uplift the community.”