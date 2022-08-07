When most of us make a mistake at work, it’s unfortunate. When a mistake is made at the state Department of Children and Family Services, young people suffer.
And die, as in the case of 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson on his third visit to the hospital, where he had twice been revived with anti-opioid drugs.
Mitchell died of “acute fentanyl toxicity,” the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner reported.
The state inspector general’s office is now investigating, deservedly, why two referrals from law enforcement did not result in some action other than leaving the boy with his mother. Whitney Ard, 28, has been arrested for negligent homicide.
One of the child's siblings told an investigator that her brother would occasionally “eat mom's pills,” the affidavit for Ard's arrest says.
Ard would leave the pills out on her bed and in other accessible locations inside their Denova Street home, the sibling told investigators. When Ard suspected the boy of eating them, the document says, she “whipped him and made him go to bed.”
What a terrible story. And it is not just that Whitney Ard seems not to have been a contender for mother-of-the-year. At least she took him in for help in the two earlier incidents. In April and then again in early June, the boy was resuscitated with Narcan, the overdose drug, after Whitney Ard took him to the hospital, unresponsive. Law enforcement reported it to DCFS both times.
He could not be revived a third time, when Emergency Medical Service personnel took him from home to the hospital.
Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, has fueled a recent surge of overdose fatalities in Baton Rouge but also elsewhere around the state and country. Overdose deaths are at levels not seen since the nation’s opioid epidemic took hold more than 20 years ago.
Few of the victims have been so young as the little boy who authorities said died in Ard's care.
Department Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said the investigation of the child's death will “review every step of this case.”
“The department has already taken numerous steps to make changes that range from policy changes to personnel actions,” Walters said in a written statement, although she was not more specific while the Office of Inspector General investigation continues.
Without prejudging the OIG findings, we suspect that — however much a DCFS official may have been negligent — whoever erred has a stack of files on his or her desk. Each one represents a child or children in troubled homes.
Some of the circumstances may be tragic beyond belief. Some may have ended up filed away with a coroner’s report without drawing the notice that the innocent Mitchell Robinson's age brought to his death.
This is what happens when a department is filled with overworked and poorly paid caseworkers, and it happens even when the vast majority of them are caring and dedicated.
Half of all front-line, entry-level social service workers at the agency quit in 2021, hampering the state's capacity to care for vulnerable residents at a time of unprecedented need — the height of the pandemic in Louisiana.
The agency is ''drowning,'' Walters told lawmakers at a state budget hearing in March, during the latest legislative session.
“It's salary. It's workload. It's COVID. It's the 'great resignation,'” she said. “It's the work itself.”
The work is staggeringly difficult. And when mistakes are made, children bear the heartbreaking consequences.