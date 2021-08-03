The stark lesson from a physician: “I have not admitted one vaccinated patient.”
That is from Dr. Charles Nunez of Our Lady of the Lake Livingston. Hospitals across the Florida Parishes continue to deal with the consequences of low vaccination rates and the increasing number of people infected by the delta variant of coronavirus.
Louisiana has a problem with low vaccine uptake in rural parishes but in the rapidly suburbanizing areas of Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, home to a state university among other institutions, we wonder why vaccination rates should be a problem.
The health care providers know that the threat is real. Both Livingston and Tangipahoa recently logged record numbers of new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
These threats to families, and increasingly to younger people in the fourth “surge” of cases, mean that people should get vaccinated, pronto. It is too valuable a protection to pass up.