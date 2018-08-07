It's still peak air-conditioning season in Louisiana, so there can be little more welcome than another drop in monthly electricity bills.
Earlier in the summer, utilities dropped costs to customers because of President Donald Trump's new tax cut. It cut corporate taxes sharply, so investor-owned utilities — including Entergy — worked with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to lower monthly bills to pass the savings on to ratepayers.
Now, there’s another small windfall for energy consumers. The long-term borrowing by Entergy to repair the damages from hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 is finally paid off.
Entergy customers have been repaying storm restoration costs over the past decade. The final payment was recently made, so the monthly bills will be going down immediately by about 4 percent for some, about 3 percent for others, Entergy President Phillip May said.
Both Katrina and Rita were severe storms, with the former causing much loss of life as well as the failure of federal levees and subsequent flooding of much of New Orleans. With the lessons of Katrina in mind, federal and state agencies mobilized to reduce the threat to life when Rita also boiled into the Gulf of Mexico just weeks later.
Rita, though, probably had a bigger impact on Louisiana's energy infrastructure in the Gulf, as well as hitting the southwestern part of the state hard.
The storm surcharge on utility bills isn't entirely going away. The charge on most monthly bills will decrease by about 60 percent because Katrina and Rita costs have now been paid. But costs for hurricanes Gustav and Ike in 2008 are still being repaid and will be until August 2022, so they remain as an extra cost on bills. The expense of restoring power after Hurricane Isaac in 2012 also will remain on the monthly bills until 2026.
During the administration of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, the state formed a repayment "corporation" that allowed Entergy to borrow more cheaply and avoid a worse spike in utility bills.
“We came up with the least costly way,” May said. “We worked closely with the Louisiana Public Service Commission and other elected officials to put a mechanism in place to secure low-interest bonds that saved our customers hundreds of millions in financing costs.”
This permanent lowering of bills could be another positive for the state in attracting new businesses and jobs. It's also good news for homeowners trying to beat the heat this summer.