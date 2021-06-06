When is there a more perfect sign that the Legislature both fails in its duty for political reasons, and at the same moment shows that it doesn’t understand basic politics?
It comes in this session, when legislators on the conservative wing of the GOP revived a bad idea: automatic revenue cuts for state government.
This is bad policy, as we’ve pointed out before, because Louisiana’s major problem isn’t gross revenues — we are among the bottom tier for combined state and local taxes. It's how we collect them and how we spend them that is the problem.
But legislators are in thrall to the ultraright, who boast of cutting the growth of government. Which they can do any time if they can muster votes to reduce the budget. Failing to make those kind of hard choices, the right wants some automatic machinery to do what legislators don’t have the will to do. Setting an arbitrary growth limit on state revenues, triggering automatic tax cuts, is neither reasonable nor necessary in Louisiana, where the state has tons of long-term debts to pay and pressing revenue needs.
Anyway, budget surpluses are already constitutionally dedicated to specific one-time, and valuable, purposes.
Why is this national fixation bad politics? In a large and complex bill on tax changes, the automatic budget cut was sneaked in as an amendment. The amendment, although wording of the legislation is still in flux, is the same idea that the state’s voters rejected in a constitutional amendment vote just last year. It lost by 12 percentage points.
Amending the constitution for better tax policy is needed — and we may well support that if it comes before voters as a clean amendment in the fall. But adding the automatic budget cut formula as a rider on the bigger bill makes it difficult for moderates to vote for the larger goal of the GOP leadership.
Bad politics and bad policy in one ideologically misguided amendment. Brilliant.