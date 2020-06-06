Stephen Watson, president and CEO of the National World War II Museum, introduces Martin Baranek, 89, a survivor of Auschwitz and Mauthausen concentration camps in Poland, and co-author of "Determined: A Memoir," at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Baranek was freed by the American 71st Infantry Division on May 4, 1945, and later settled in Canada.