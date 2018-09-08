East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who joked that she gets more than a few phone calls about traffic congestion problems, smiles during her remarks at The Water Campus during an announcement of a $600 million transportation plan, including the widening of I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to I-10/12 split, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson is right, background.