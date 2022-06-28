Sometimes radical ideas take root in the big, so-called progressive states and eventually make their way to the far corners of the republic, to places like Louisiana.
We hope that doesn’t happen with one crazy notion that has them talking in New York: a lawsuit to free a zoo elephant based on a writ of habeas corpus.
An outfit called The Nonhuman Rights Project is described on its website as “the only civil rights organization in the United States dedicated solely to securing the rights of nonhuman animals.” We’ll take their word on that.
The group paraded into court in New York on behalf of Happy, an elephant who has resided at the Bronx Zoo for more than 40 years. The lawsuit contended that the elephant was entitled to the same rights as a person and should be moved from the confinement of the zoo to an elephant sanctuary.
New York’s Court of Appeals sensibly rejected all that foolishness, pointing out that habeas corpus writs are designed to protect “the liberty right of human beings.” The 5-2 ruling would hardly be a surprise, though taxpayers in New York may wonder about the soundness of the two judges who dissented.
We hate to think about what legal actions might be filed in the courts of Louisiana if the Nonhuman Rights Project ever takes root here. Litigation to prevent alligators from sacrificing their hides for belts and purses? A lawsuit by Valerio the jaguar, who chewed his way out of his cage at the Audubon Zoo in 2018? A class action on behalf of crawfish awaiting their fate in a big metal pot?
And what if the courts decide that nutria, who are gnawing through marsh grasses despite the efforts of hunters and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves of Baton Rouge, foremost anti-nutria statesman on the planet, deserve a level playing field?
Here in Louisiana, we are sometimes challenged to protect the constitutional rights of our human population. Let's concentrate on getting that right before we fret over animals.